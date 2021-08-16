Fed's Rosengren: Fed could start reducing asset purchases this fall – WSJ

So you say that you never learn anything by reading this Commentary? How about Wile E. Coyote's middle name? His first name is an obvious pun on the word "wily." His middle initial, "E", is said to stand for "Ethelbert" in one issue of Looney Tunes & Merrie. And say what you want about California’s political and tax climate, “Cali” still accounts for nearly 25 percent of residential production in the United States, and… 80 percent of the world’s almonds! Unfortunately the 2,500 square miles of almond trees are water-intensive, as are putting out forest fires, and the finite water supply is causing issues. California is the site of next week’s in-person Western Secondary, with over 600 people registered. The state ranks 13th in ATTOM’s newly released Midyear 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. But the news is good: nationwide foreclosure filings in the first six months of 2021 were down 61 percent from the same time period a year ago and down 78 percent from the same time period two years ago. So much (so far) for all the “experts” predicting foreclosure disaster this year. (California’s GDP is more than twice that of Russia’s, and well above countries such as India, Great Britain, and France.) Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology, producing a high-quality loan that requires only 1 underwriter touch on 70% of loans.)