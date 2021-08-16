Cancel
Fed's Rosengren: Fed could start reducing asset purchases this fall – WSJ

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said that the Fed could be in a position to taper asset purchases this fall. Rosengren further noted that the US economy continues to improve despite the rising cases of coronavirus Delta variant infections. "We've obviously...

