RoRo’s She Shed & A Venue for You Hold Grand Opening
The old Potlatch Machine Shop that was once filled with workers wearing hard hats and punching time cards has now been transformed into an exquisite venue for all to enjoy. RoRo’s She Shed & A Venue for You held their grand opening Friday, August 13 in Prescott. The structure in its entirety is a magnificent piece of art; from the entrance and throughout, the whole place is filled with eye catching pieces of craftsmanship.swark.today
