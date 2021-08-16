KSP Investigating Fatal Shooting In Clay County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after responding to a Clay County 911 call about a deadly shooting at a home on Pleasant Grove Loop Road. Clay County 911 was told of a possible shooting between 41-year-old Jason L. Taylor and 21-year-old Brandon L. Smith. An investigation revealed Taylor made threats to Smith saying he (Taylor) would come to Smith’s house. Police said Taylor arrived at Smith’s house with a gun. Investigators say once he went inside the home, the two exchanged shots. Troopers say Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner’s Office. A woman there also suffered gunshots wounds. She was taken to Saint Joseph London where at last report was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Taylor’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The investigation will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.