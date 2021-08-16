Governor Launches Effort To Enhance Demographic Analysis, State Services For LGBTQ+ New Mexicans
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order today directing executive state departments to begin collecting voluntary self-identification information pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity, an advance long-sought by LGBTQ+ advocates that will provide the state with data to improve the provisions of service to a traditionally underserved population.ladailypost.com
Comments / 0