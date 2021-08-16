Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Launches Effort To Enhance Demographic Analysis, State Services For LGBTQ+ New Mexicans

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 6 days ago

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order today directing executive state departments to begin collecting voluntary self-identification information pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity, an advance long-sought by LGBTQ+ advocates that will provide the state with data to improve the provisions of service to a traditionally underserved population.

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#State Government#Government Services#Santa Fe#Senate#Equality New Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy