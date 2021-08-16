Vikings Punter Britton Colquitt's Performance a "Cause for Concern" for Mike Zimmer

Not much went well for the Vikings in their 33-6 loss to the Broncos to kick off the preseason on Saturday. However, with 33 players not participating — including essentially the entire starting units on both sides of the ball, plus some key backups — there's no reason to overreact to the outcome. For much of the afternoon, it was the Vikings' 2s and 3s going against the Broncos' 1s. The severity of the beatdown isn't a great sign about Minnesota's young depth, but the game didn't tell us much at all about what we'll see from the Vikings during the regular season.