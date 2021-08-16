Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick (copy)
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
- "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
- "Written in the Stars" by Alexandria Bellefleur
- "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix
- "Axiom’s End" by Lindsay Ellis
- "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams
- "The Lightest Object in the Universe" by Kimi Eisele
- "Beach Read" by Emily Henry
- "The Wolf and the Woodsman" by Ava Reid
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
