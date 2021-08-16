Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick (copy)

By Lauren LaRocca
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKQWh_0bTXdu7X00
  1. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
  2. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
  3. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
  4. "Written in the Stars" by Alexandria Bellefleur
  5. "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix
  6. "Axiom’s End" by Lindsay Ellis
  7. "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams
  8. "The Lightest Object in the Universe" by Kimi Eisele
  9. "Beach Read" by Emily Henry
  10. "The Wolf and the Woodsman" by Ava Reid

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

Comments / 0

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
231
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Ellis
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Fredrik Backman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolf#The Midnight#Final Girl#Universe#Midnight Library#Woodsman#Ava Reid Adult#N Market St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy