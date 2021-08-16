Gel Toe Separators May Be The Answer To Chronic Foot Pain

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Dr. Roy Nini and Dr. Paul Lee lead the FullRange Spine & Ortho team and specialize in cutting-edge regenerative treatments for orthopedic concerns and pain management. These board-certified, experienced orthopedic physicians at FullRange Spine & Ortho seek to use the most innovative, regenerative treatments available to avoid invasive surgeries while fostering the healing process and restoring a high level of health. The StimQ PNS (peripheral nerve stimulator) system treats chronic intractable pain by stimulating individual nerves throughout the body. A neurostimulator with electrodes and a receiver to utilize wireless RF power is placed near a peripheral nerve in the body, below the head, to treat chronic pain. Fitting through a needle-sized incision allows for placement with minimally invasive surgery, typically as an outpatient procedure. Before the device is implanted permanently, there is typically a trial period to determine if the therapy is effective for chronic pain. PNS is covered by most insurance plans. The StimQ is the smallest neuromodulation device available on the market, and it can be used to target any peripheral nerve below the head and outside the spinal cord that is the source of pain. The device is so small because it doesn’t have a battery, relying instead on wireless power transmission to give it the energy to stimulate the nerve. Following implantation, patients are still able to receive most MRI scans as it is cleared for full-body scanning, given certain precautions are taken.