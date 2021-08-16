Cancel
NEWS RELEASE

As a result of high wind events and recent thunderstorms, the City of Kansas City, Missouri Public Works Department is waiving fees for leaf and brush drop-off sites for KCMO residents.

Beginning today through August 28, 2021, KCMO residents can drop off leaf and brush at the city’s three leaf and brush locations daily (except Sundays) and fees are waived. Proof of residency is required.

KCMO maintains three Leaf and Brush drop-off sites:

  1. 11660 N. Main Street (NE corner of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Main Street)
  2. 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway
  3. 10301 Raytown Road

“We've seen an increase in storm debris around the City from recent weather events,” said Public Works Director, Michael Shaw. “It’s important for us to help out residents with access to programs and resources, which is why we are waiving fees for the remainder of this month.”

Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site Information and Rules

  • Proof of residency using a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID is required.
  • Drop-offs from commercial enterprises are accepted for a fee (see price list).
  • Non KCMO residents may use the sites for a fee.
  • Only leaves, yard waste and brush (including tree trimmings) are accepted. Grass clippings are accepted.
  • You may bring leaves in paper yard-waste bags. If you seal your bags, use masking tape only. Do not use wire, duct tape or other plastic tape. If you bring plastic bags, please empty them and take them back with you.
  • You may be asked to empty bags to show there is no trash.

Sites are attended. Sites may be under surveillance when not in operation. If you see anyone dumping at these sites, please report date, time and description of vehicle and people to 311.

In addition to dropping off leaves and brush, residents may also pick up mulch. Residents may pick up ground mulch for free, or they may purchase natural darkwood, red and brown mulch and natural compost from all three sites.\

For more information on the Leaf and Brush program, visit: KCMO.gov/leafandbrush. For more information about regular trash/recycling pick-up or drop-off sites, visit: KCMO.gov/trash.

Media can contact Maggie Green, Media Relations Manager, at 816-379-6562.

