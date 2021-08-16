Jonathan Klinsmann steps up to be unlikely hero in latest LA Galaxy win

Broadcast: FOX, Fox 9+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.) Every team has its version of home-field advantage, but not all of them can boast what Minnesota United have. MNUFC yet again secured the bag against the Houston Dynamo in a 2-0 win featuring goals from midfielder Robin Lod and defender Brent Kallman last week, and they’ve now won three in a row at home and haven’t lost at Allianz Field in their last seven. During that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 11-3. But now they face the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t seen since losing to them in the first round of the playoffs in 2019 and one they have never beaten. A win would not only count as revenge served cold but could push the Loons as high as fourth in the Western Conference in their quest for a top playoff seed.