Plan your trip to the best national parks in the world

Any nature lover should have the best national parks in the world on their bucket list. In case you hadn't noticed lately, our planet is a startling beautiful place and reconnecting with nature has never felt like more of a physical imperative than it has since the start of the pandemic. (Plus, studies show that it's really freaking good for you.) So, as the world slowly opens up and we're able to travel more freely again, we can think of no place better to make a beeline for than our gorgeous, global network of national parks.