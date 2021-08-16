Cancel
Music

Dreamers Delight Traverses a Sonic ‘Atlas’ with New EP

By Katie Porter
this song is sick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been waiting for Dreamers Delight to drop his latest EP for a while now, as he rolled out a few tracks as teasers over the last couple of months. Staying true to his namesake, the Denver-based producer has whipped up a collection of songs that is both dreamy and delightful. His 6-track Atlas came out over the weekend, completing his catalog of “dream worlds” that take listeners through different sonic scenes.

#Sonic#Dreamers#Orion#Maylyn
