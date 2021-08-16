Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Flooding possible as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passes

By staff
whee.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring heavy rain to our area. Rain chances will increase across our region late today and will continue through Wednesday as the storm tracks northward towards Tennessee, bringing tropical moisture into the area. Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times and that could cause flooding and flash flooding. The heaviest rains should occur Tuesday night into Wednesday. The threat of localized flooding is possible, despite recent dry conditions. The National Hurricane Center said Fred regained its tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday just hours before Grace was demoted to a tropical depression. A new tropical depression also formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday night.

whee.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic Ocean#Extreme Weather#The Virginia Dept#Vec#Economic Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week as the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy