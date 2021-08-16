Flooding possible as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passes

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring heavy rain to our area. Rain chances will increase across our region late today and will continue through Wednesday as the storm tracks northward towards Tennessee, bringing tropical moisture into the area. Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times and that could cause flooding and flash flooding. The heaviest rains should occur Tuesday night into Wednesday. The threat of localized flooding is possible, despite recent dry conditions. The National Hurricane Center said Fred regained its tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday just hours before Grace was demoted to a tropical depression. A new tropical depression also formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday night.