UFC 265 may not have been a mega-event but it still figured to be an entertaining show on paper, and it certainly delivered. We have a new interim heavyweight champion and unsurprisingly it’s Ciryl Gane. Derrick Lewis really didn’t have much of a chance and this was a predictable beatdown. Lewis tried to survive and throw back while hurt, but Gane was just far too skilled and scored the third-round TKO with a barrage of strikes that hurt Lewis every which way from leg to body to head.