Graniteville, SC

Murder of Graniteville teen connected to shooting at Family Dollar in Wrens

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
Buy Now Larry Bernard Mackie Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

The Wrens Police Department has confirmed a connection between the murder of a Graniteville teen and a shooting at Family Dollar this past weekend.

Larry Bernard Mackie Jr., 30, is now the suspect in two shootings in the CSRA, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Unknown motive

At approximately 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, an individual entered the Family Dollar on N. Main Street in Wrens and fired multiple shots at the store clerk, "striking them at least once," according to a release from the Wrens Police Department.

Police said robbery does not appear to have been a motive.

Chief Kitchens from the Wrens Police Department confirmed the suspect, Mackie, was taken into custody in Aiken following the murder in Graniteville.

Family connections revealed in Graniteville shooting

Just a few hours after the shooting in Wrens, Nathaniel Tyler Johnson, 14, was shot and killed at a residence on Saddlebrook Trail in Graniteville.

A 911 caller reported the shooting around 11:51 a.m., according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, Capt. Eric Abdullah from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect as Mackie, Johnson's step-uncle.

A second male victim suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the arm and leg during the incident. The victim was identified as the suspect's father, according to Abdullah.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.

A third shooting in Richmond County

The Wrens Police department is working with their investigators to determine if there is any possible connection between the the two cases and another shooting incident that occurred on U.S. 1 in Richmond County on Saturday, according to a GBI release.

The Wren's shooting suspect "entered a black, four-door 2018/2019 Hyundai Sonata and left the scene, traveling Southbound on U.S. 1," according to the release.

Sgt. Kimberly Lee from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing and they have not identified any suspects as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
