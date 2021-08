The Caldor Fire, burning in Eldorado National Forest, slowed slightly heading into Friday morning after exploding in growth and destroying over 100 buildings this week. Although a change in weather tamped down some flames, the Caldor Fire remained 0% contained Friday morning and has the potential to flare up significantly as gusty conditions return this weekend. Farther north, the massive Dixie Fire has shown the danger of winds as it grew over 100,000 acres since Tuesday amid red flag conditions.