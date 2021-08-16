Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Seriously, let’s be honest here Tigers

 3 days ago

The Associated Press released its preseason top-25 poll on Monday and Clemson is officially regarded as one of the nation's best again. The AP poll, which has been around since 1936, ranked Clemson No. 3 with six first-place votes behind Alabama (47) and Oklahoma (6), with Ohio State (1) and Georgia Read Update »

GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

It's unanimous. The reigning champion University of Alabama football team is considered the team to beat for the 2021-22 season. After already being voted No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, the writers were in agreement as the Crimson Tide was atop the preseason Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll on Wednesday morning.
Minnesota StateCollege Football News

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview. Just start running the ball and don’t stop. Ohio State appears to be cool with CJ Stroud taking over the starting quarterback job with Justin Fields done – even though high school senior Quinn Ewers too talented to not get a shot once he’s up to speed – and the receiving corps is its typically beyond-loaded self, but on the road in the Big Ten against a decent team …
Greer, SCtigernet.com

No. 1 TE announces commitment date

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. 2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner from Greer, SC announced on Tuesday that he picked a commitment date. "I will be announcing my commitment on October 9th the day after my birthday," he posted on social media. Clemson was in his...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

What Ty Lockwood's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

The Lockwood family knew they had found it. When Ty Lockwood began his recruiting process, he searched for a brotherhood and a place that was a true family atmosphere. After visiting Columbus twice this summer, he found that feeling he was so desperately craving. Lockwood had made up his mind and wanted to put his commitment to bed early. He committed to the Buckeyes on Thursday, a day before his first game of his junior season.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Open Season at No. 15 BYU

Provo, Utah – South Field. Ohio State is set the open the season on the road with a tough matchup at No. 15 BYU. The Cougars have won 10 or more games in 15 of the last 16 seasons and have lost just once at home in their last 22 home matches. The Buckeyes enter the season with a veteran group as 10 of 11 starters return from last year’s team that went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
College Sportsozarkradionews.com

NCAA Football: Bama Again No. 1 In AP Preseason Poll; OU No. 2

Defending national champs, Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It’s the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Crimson Tide opened up ranked No. 1. Oklahoma opens up in second followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Top 10. 1. Alabama. 2....
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Here's a way to fix the ACC in football.

If I was Jim Phillips, I'd pay attention. Okay here is my plan to fix the ACC. First off try to bring in some powerful football programs. Like Penn State or Notre Dame. I'm not sure how successful the ACC will be at this, but it's worth a shot. But there are other things that ACC can be doing as well. There are several programs in the ACC that have lots of potential. The ACC needs to look at promoting these programs and doing what it takes financially to help these programs become major programs. I'm talking about Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, and even Pittsburgh. Facilities upgrades is a must. Bigger stadium and the capability to fill those stadiums. The ACC must do a better job of promoting these programs as well as the conference. Start with ESPN. Yes ESPN is in bed with the SEC. But they are also in bed with the ACC. The SEC may be their wife, the the ACC is their mistress. Convince the ESPN that a better football ACC is in their best interest.

