Re: Seriously, let’s be honest here Tigers

If I was Jim Phillips, I'd pay attention. Okay here is my plan to fix the ACC. First off try to bring in some powerful football programs. Like Penn State or Notre Dame. I'm not sure how successful the ACC will be at this, but it's worth a shot. But there are other things that ACC can be doing as well. There are several programs in the ACC that have lots of potential. The ACC needs to look at promoting these programs and doing what it takes financially to help these programs become major programs. I'm talking about Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, and even Pittsburgh. Facilities upgrades is a must. Bigger stadium and the capability to fill those stadiums. The ACC must do a better job of promoting these programs as well as the conference. Start with ESPN. Yes ESPN is in bed with the SEC. But they are also in bed with the ACC. The SEC may be their wife, the the ACC is their mistress. Convince the ESPN that a better football ACC is in their best interest.