Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails To Breach $48,000

The Bitcoin price action has seen a strong rally over the past weeks as the king coin fails to breach $48,000 again. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) As the daily chart indicates, BTC/USD is currently hovering at the $46,378 level. However, there have been instances when BTC has exchanged hands below $46,500 sustaining the bearish price action which is a downhill task. Meanwhile, with the look of things, the recent path of the least resistance is still bearish.