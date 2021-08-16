Cancel
MTN8: Cape Town City played ugly football against AmaZulu – Tinkler

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Bafana Bafana midfielder admits the Citizens did not play well despite beating Usuthu to reach the last four. Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler has confessed that his side did not play a good game despite beating AmaZulu 2-1 in the quarter-final of the MTN8 on Sunday.

