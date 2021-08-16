Fall market on track for October trade show

Marketgoers are shown outside the International Home Furnishings Center as they make their way toward Showplace during the spring High Point Market in early June. High Point Market organizers remain on track to stage the fall trade show starting in mid-October, despite the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Organizers of the fall High Point Market say they remain on track to hold a full trade show on the scheduled dates in October while monitoring the spread and direction of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The world’s largest home furnishings trade show is set to take place Oct. 16-20 in the downtown High Point showroom district. High Point Market Authority President Tom Conley said trade show organizers will abide by coronavirus pandemic public health protocols, such as the local mask mandate enacted last week by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

“We have plenty of masks,” Conley told The High Point Enterprise. “Obviously if we have a mask mandate we will honor it.”

Market typically draws between 75,000 and 80,000 visitors, but Conley said the fall trade show won’t match those numbers because of the pandemic. Conley said he expects negligible overseas attendance. During a typical trade show foreign guests make up 10% of the trade show turnout.

Market organizers should have a better outlook on attendance for the fall trade show based on pre-registration numbers after the Labor Day holiday, he said.

Market organizers have been battered by the pandemic since the COVID-19 crisis took hold locally in March 2020. The spring trade show scheduled for April 2020 was canceled, the first time the Market wasn’t held since the onset of World War II.

The fall 2020 trade show was spaced out over nine days, with guests invited in groups for separate three-day segments to cut down on crowds in the showroom district.

The spring Market this year was held in June instead of April to give people more time to get vaccinated.

Conley said the goal of Market organizers is to hold as normal a trade show as possible given the realities of the pandemic.

“We are watching everything closely, but as of right now everything seems to be a go,” he said.

If the disruptions from the delta variant persist or escalate into autumn, Conley said Market organizers are contemplating contingency plans.

“This will be our third Market under COVID,” he said. “We feel confident we can handle anything that comes our way. We are taking it day by day.”

