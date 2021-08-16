Summer Check-In with The Jilly Academy Alumni!
I can’t believe it’s August already; HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?! It feels like just yesterday we were launching the very first Jilly Academy Course (which was in APRIL, by the way – oh, how time has flown by!). I’ve been seeing a lot of deep connections being made between Alumni members, lots of learnings being implemented, and lots of idyllic office setups in a variety of places such as local coffee shops, beautiful backyards, and cozy cottages, to name a few!jillianharris.com
