Summer Check-In with The Jilly Academy Alumni!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The kids at the Level Up Leadership Academy Summer Camp in West Baltimore aren’t just here for some fun while they’re off from school. They’re trying to make a difference in their community and they noticed one problem across Baltimore that they think they can help out with. “In our city, it’s a lot of trash and all that trash needs to go somewhere.” The students decided that a community cleanup would really benefit city residents so now they organized one for Saturday — and they are gathering at four recreation centers to pick up the trash. “This Saturday we have...