Review: 2017 Les Cadrans de Lassegue Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

The 2017 of this affordable Bordeaux is a dramatic step up from the 2012 vintage, the last expression we saw of this wine. The second label of Lassegue, its damp, earthy character remains intense, but it finds balance in notes of brambly blackberry, semi-sweet licorice candy, and milk chocolate notes on the finish. The vegetal funk of the 2012 release is present but clearly much more restrained here, possibly because of this bottling’s relative youth compared to its bottle age last time around. Either way: