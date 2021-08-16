Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Review: 2017 Les Cadrans de Lassegue Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2017 of this affordable Bordeaux is a dramatic step up from the 2012 vintage, the last expression we saw of this wine. The second label of Lassegue, its damp, earthy character remains intense, but it finds balance in notes of brambly blackberry, semi-sweet licorice candy, and milk chocolate notes on the finish. The vegetal funk of the 2012 release is present but clearly much more restrained here, possibly because of this bottling’s relative youth compared to its bottle age last time around. Either way:

www.drinkhacker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Cru#Wine#Bordeaux#Milk Chocolate#Licorice#Food Drink#Beverages#Brambly Blackberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Armagnacs of Castarede

Castarede isn’t a household name in the U.S., but it actually lays claim to being the oldest Armagnac in existence, dating back to 1832. The house makes the full range of standard expressions, from blanche to XO, as well as various reserve bottlings and single vintage expressions of its spirits — the oldest dating back to 1893.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Lawson’s Finest Liquids Hopcelot and Super Session #8

These two brews from Vermont’s Lawson’s Finest Liquids can be tough to find, with Hopcelot often selling out within weeks of its distribution to beer stores across the northeast. (2020 marked the first year it appeared in cans.) Another fan-favorite called Super Session #8, brewed with Mosaic hops and canned at a low abv, is also being put out again for late-summer sipping. Lucky for us, we got them both way out here in California. Let’s dig in.
New York City, NYthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Lost Lantern Single Cask #9: New York Distilling Co. Straight Rye Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Lost Lantern. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinkswinemag.com

The Setting 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)

This is a 100% varietal wine from several marquee sites, woven into a powerful yet lifted experience of freshness and pillowy texture. With underlying grip from structured tannins, it has an enduring earthiness and herbal quality, with red and black currant accenting a spicy core of clove and oak. Virginie Boone.
Sonoma, CAdrinkhacker.com

Visiting and Tasting the Wines of Chalk Hill, 2021

We review pretty much everything Chalk Hill puts out, so it may seem redundant to take a visit to this prized winemaker in person. But on a warm summer day before Covid mask requirements were about to begin again, I couldn’t imagine a more bucolic and pleasant way to spend a couple of hours than here in the hills of Sonoma, California.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: M&H Whisky Distillery Apex White Wine Cask

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by M&H. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Saison Rum Sherry Cask

The Saison Rum brand has been around for a few years, and our first encounter with it is this new release, an expression that is finished in both Cognac casks and sherry casks. The details are exhaustive, so here we go:. The expression begins with a careful selection of distillates...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Licence IV Canned Blanc & Rose

Licence IV is making a push for its French-made white and rosé wines, packaged in two interesting formats. One-liter bottles are much appreciated, but canned wines remain off-putting to many. After all, most, like myself, simply enjoy drinking wine from a glass. Still, one can always use a great beach...
Drinkswinemag.com

Benziger 2019 Pinot Noir (Monterey County)

Light raspberry and cranberry aromas are wrapped in caramel and herbs on the nose of this bottling. Oregano and marjoram flavors kick off a complex palate, where dried purple-flower, roasted plum and zesty lemon-peel flavors also pop. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Benziger. Print a Shelf...
DrinksBoston Herald

Rum’s the word for sensational summer sipping

If you like pina coladas, then I think I can expand the range of cocktails you are drinking on the dunes of the Cape. No, they’re not as sweet as pina coladas. They aren’t even all cocktails. But they might convince you that rum is the ultimate seasonal liquor with twists on classics, booze in cans and bottles just for sipping.
DrinksAllrecipes.com

What Is a Wine Varietal?

When you buy a wine from California or Australia or Argentina, you'll often see the grape names featured prominently on the label: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Malbec, Chardonnay, and so on. These "New World wines" are generally identified by the grape (or varietal) that makes the wine. Cabernet Sauvignon, then, is the varietal.
Drinksgrapewallofchina.com

Chinas Premier Cru? | Ningxia wineries vie for top classification

Three Ningxia wineries are vying to be first to reach the summit of a classification system the region launched in 2013. Below is a reprinted post from the winesningxia account on Instagram–note: I do some media consulting for the Ningxia wine authorities–followed by observations based on studying the five-tier system and talking to trade people in the region. Follow Ningxia wines on Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.
Drinksmoneyweek.com

Wine of the week: a classy and invigorating Kiwi sauvignon blanc

2020 Dog Point Vineyard, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand. Ivan Sutherland and James Healy met at Cloudy Bay over three decades ago. Along with fellow wine legends Kevin Judd and David Hohnen, these visionary gentlemen put the sauvignon blanc grape variety on everyone’s lips. Long before Cloudy Bay launched in...
DrinksStamford Advocate

Renowned Winemaker Greg La Follette Launches Accessible Premium Wine Brand: GLF Wines

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. One of Sonoma County’s most respected winemakers is launching a new brand, dedicated to bringing premium old vines grape varietals to a wider audience. GLF Wines is a new brand from Greg La Follette and his business partners, offering premium handcrafted wines at an accessible price. This brand is unique for its focus on handcrafted wines from select Sonoma County and Russian River vineyards, with an emphasis on character, consistency, provenance, and starting at $25 per bottle.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

8 PATRÓN Cocktails to Drink Poolside

It’s time to celebrate the official start of summer! With this seasonal switch comes an array of sunny activities to enjoy and mouthwatering cocktails to imbibe. Usually when you think of tequila cocktails and summer, the formula evokes the classic Margarita. However, the world of delicious tequila-based beverages stretches well beyond the realm of Margs, and better showcases the spirit’s versatility.
Drinksdistrictmagazine.ie

Rascals x Club: Rock Shandy Pale Ale now exists

Let’s get handsy with this limited edition shandy. Rascals have created a combo made in heaven, rock shandy beer. The Dublin brewery have teamed up with Club taken their iconic beverage and made it into a beer. The Rascals Club Rock Shandy Pale Ale hits at 4.5% ABV, is made...
Drinkswinemag.com

Falkner 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Temecula Valley)

Fresh aromas of lime and white flowers are dusted in sea salt on the nose of this bottling. It's lively and zesty on the palate at first, and then come more rounded, fuller bodied honeysuckle and honeydew flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Falkner. Print a...
Drinksfb101.com

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NEW TOP-RATED KOSHER WINES FOR THE FALL HIGH HOLIDAYS

Norseland, Inc. to Market and Distribute Pastureland Cheddar in US Market FOOD NEWS. There’s little time to catch your breath between summer and the High Holiday season this year. With Labor Day and Rosh Hashana sharing the same date on the calendar, it’s not too soon to start thinking about festive meals, gatherings with loved ones, and other traditions that go hand-in-hand with the fall Jewish holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy