The Emmy-nominated Corrin, who came out as queer earlier this year and uses they/them pronouns, said they are still not sure where they exist along the gender binary spectrum. "I think visibility is key with these things," Corrin told ITV Granada Reports. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."