Chino Valley School Superintendent discusses the school year in report

Chino Valley School Superintendent John Scholl issued a Superintendent Report as the first full week of school came to a close. Scholl says it was great to see kids back on campuses despite a few hiccups. He says mask wearing is still highly encouraged for those who want to wear one and hand hygiene will continue to be an emphasis. The district was awarded over $550,000 from the state for air conditioning installation design for all four campuses, to replace the current evaporative units. The full release is included above.