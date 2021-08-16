Montana’s Cosmic Pizza Is Simply Out Of This World

There’s certainly no shortage of delicious pizza in Montana, and for that we are thankful. Gallatin County especially seems to be full of delicious options. And if you prefer a small, family-owned operation over a big chain, you can’t go wrong with Cosmic Pizza. This quirky pizzeria has been serving Montanans for almost 20 years, and the food never disappoints.

Cosmic Pizza got its start in 2002, when Ken Burger opened the Bozeman location...

... and recently, Ken opened a new location in downtown Belgrade.

The concept has always been simple: Ken wanted to create a new kind of pizza experience for the community.

But as fun and exciting as a space theme is, people do come here for the pizza—and it is delightful.

Here, the dough is made and hand-tossed in-house, the cheese is shredded by hand, and the sauce is always made fresh.

You're welcome to enjoy pizza by the slice or a whole pie inside the galaxy-themed dining room, but both Cosmic Pizza locations will also deliver.

Cosmic Pizza is open daily from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., although delivery stops a little earlier.

What is your preferred order at our beloved Cosmic Pizza?