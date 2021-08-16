Montana’s Cosmic Pizza Is Simply Out Of This World
By Jessica Wick
4 days ago
There’s certainly no shortage of delicious pizza in Montana, and for that we are thankful. Gallatin County especially seems to be full of delicious options. And if you prefer a small, family-owned operation over a big chain, you can’t go wrong with Cosmic Pizza. This quirky pizzeria has been serving Montanans for almost 20 years, and the food never disappoints.
What is your preferred order at our beloved Cosmic Pizza?
