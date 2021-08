One sensation we can all collectively relate to is hitting a snag in our well-laid plans that feels like a major blow. With every snag in our plans, we can become more and more discouraged than we ever were before. This can happen in any facet of life, from relationships to our jobs, without discrimination. It may have been something we never saw coming or one we’d been dreading for ages. Either way, there is no fun to be had in these situations for any of us. Wherever we’ve experienced the dreaded setback, it doesn’t have to be the end of the road as long as we don’t allow it to be.