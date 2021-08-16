Lawrence meeting to discuss criminal activity

MOULTON — Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders will discuss concerns about criminal activity in the Langtown community at Pilgrim Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend.

Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin also will address the group.

“We’ll discuss the recent burglaries and thefts in the area,” Sanders said. “It’s part of a drug problem and we’ve got a drug problem everywhere in the country.”

He said limited resources and a lack of personnel prevent him from having more patrol officers on the road, especially at night.

