Fred won't generate much of the rain expected this week

Tropical Storm Fred will not affect the local area substantially, the weather service said, but rain is possible throughout the remainder of the week.

By the time Fred reaches the area, it will most likely be a tropical depression, according to Matt Anderson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Rain could start as early as Tuesday morning and continue through the day. There is only one-tenth of an inch of rain expected to be generated by Fred.

Expect winds to be slightly stronger at 10 mph, and wind gusts at 15-20. The bulk of the storm system will stay well to the east of our area.

The rest of the week will see spotty, scattered afternoon showers. Lows will be in the 70s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This is cooler than normal for this time of year, Anderson said.