The U.S. Supreme Court’s latest term ended with a significant decision tightening the requirements for showing Article III standing to sue in federal court. That decision, TransUnion v. Ramirez, has widely been seen as a welcome development for defendants, particularly those facing large class actions alleging regulatory violations with hefty statutory damages. But the lasting implications of the decision are less clear, including the possibility that defendants may unwittingly find themselves defending such matters exclusively in state courts—forums many have sought to avoid. It will be important for plaintiffs and defendants alike to understand and contend with the nuances of TransUnion’s reach.