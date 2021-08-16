Cancel
Personal Finance

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.26%"

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 4 days ago

Note: This is as of August 8th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.26%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of August 8, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.

