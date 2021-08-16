U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Leaves Opportunity for China

America’s two-decade-long failed nation-building experiment in Afghanistan came to an end this week with the unceremonious withdrawal of U.S. forces that opened the door for the return of the Taliban to power. To be clear, this was always the end result of withdrawal. There was no scenario that didn’t have the Taliban toppling the graham cracker fragile Afghan government and seizing power again. Most intelligence estimates had it anywhere from 90 days to six months before Taliban forces reestablished power, the reality was it took a few days. The real failure here is the inability of the U.S. to prepare for, and avoid, the worst-case scenario.