U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Leaves Opportunity for China
As United States troops rapidly withdrawal from Afghanistan, China is left with an opportunity following its discussions with the Taliban last month. Former Obama campaign foreign policy advisor and former State Department official David Tafuri joined Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss the role China can play moving forward, and how the U.S. and other world leaders can address the Taliban's rise to power following America's longest war.cheddar.com
