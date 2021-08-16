Cancel
Foreign Policy

U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Leaves Opportunity for China

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs United States troops rapidly withdrawal from Afghanistan, China is left with an opportunity following its discussions with the Taliban last month. Former Obama campaign foreign policy advisor and former State Department official David Tafuri joined Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss the role China can play moving forward, and how the U.S. and other world leaders can address the Taliban's rise to power following America's longest war.

Congress & CourtsBluefield Daily Telegraph

Capito demands full accountability of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, warns it may already be in the hands of the Taliban

WASHINGTON — A West Virginia lawmaker is demanding full accountability for U.S. military equipment that has been left behind in Afghanistan by the Biden administration. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is seeking a complete inventory of all U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

Afghanistan, minute by minute: China says Taliban are more relaxed and rational

Senators Mitt Romney and Amy Globuscher urged the Biden administration to take action to protect and expel journalists in Afghanistan. In a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Alejandro Majorcos and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Globuscher and Romney said that the United States “must respect its commitment to a free press by taking steps to ensure the safety of journalists.” Support families.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Letters: U.S. right to withdraw from Afghanistan; Permanent testing lab needed at airport; Unvaccinated expect others to fight for them

I fully support the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. After spending trillions of dollars, fighting for 20 years and sacrificing countless American lives, the Afghan government the U.S. tried to prop up collapsed overnight. This proves the U.S. policy was flawed from beginning to end. Tragically, the Afghans who helped the...
WorldPosted by
NJ.com

Exiting Afghanistan | Sheneman

America’s two-decade-long failed nation-building experiment in Afghanistan came to an end this week with the unceremonious withdrawal of U.S. forces that opened the door for the return of the Taliban to power. To be clear, this was always the end result of withdrawal. There was no scenario that didn’t have the Taliban toppling the graham cracker fragile Afghan government and seizing power again. Most intelligence estimates had it anywhere from 90 days to six months before Taliban forces reestablished power, the reality was it took a few days. The real failure here is the inability of the U.S. to prepare for, and avoid, the worst-case scenario.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

No, Afghanistan did not improve much with U.S. intervention

Critics of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan often paint a rosy picture of the country, arguing that with the help of the United States, the Afghan government had reached a stable stalemate with the Taliban and made great advancements for women’s rights. Afghans themselves would probably say otherwise.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US sees 'unanimity' with Russia, China on Afghanistan

The United States said Wednesday it shared the same goals on Afghanistan as frequent adversaries China and Russia, which have quickly moved to work with the triumphant Taliban. Both Russia and China stepped up contacts with the Taliban after the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military involvement and setting off the swift crumbling of the government in Kabul.
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

U.S. commitment to Taiwan under scrutiny after Afghanistan's fall

Welcome, China Watchers. Phelim Kine, your regular host, is on vacation this week. Your guest host is Tong Zhao, senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing. His research focuses on strategic security issues, such as nuclear weapons policy, deterrence, arms control, nonproliferation, missile defense, hypersonic weapons, and China’s security and foreign policy. He is the author of “Tides of Change: China’s Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarines and Strategic Stability” and “Narrowing the U.S.-China Gap on Missile Defense: How to Help Forestall a Nuclear Arms Race.” Over to you, Tong. — John Yearwood, global news editor.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

VP Harris leaves for trip to Vietnam, Singapore amid Afghanistan fiasco

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is leaving for a trip to Vietnam and Singapore, just as the Biden administration is grappling with ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip to Asia includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam and comes after she traveled to Mexico and Guatemala in June. Senior administration officials said the trip would focus on three issues: global health, economic partnership and security.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...

