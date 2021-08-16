Rockingham woman arrested on 12 felony animal cruelty charges

Parker

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham women with a dozen felony animal cruelty offenses along with many related misdemeanors.

Tina Louise Parker, 52, of Madison Avenue, has been charged with 31 felony counts of cruelty to animals; 31 misdemeanor counts of abandonment of an animal, and three felony counts of killing an animal by starvation.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the cruelty and neglect from citizen complaints in the area,” Sergeant R. A. Watts said in an email.

Parker was arrested on August 7 by the Gastonia Police Department and held on misdemeanor warrants with a bond of $10,000. She was transported to Richmond County Jail on Thursday, August 12, where her charges were upgraded.

The alleged offenses were committed on December 26, 2020. Parker housed 31 canines where food and water were not readily available, according to warrants for her arrest.

Court documents stated that Parker maliciously tortured or caused the torture of both young and adult dogs.

The malicious starvation charge stems from her actions which are said to have caused an adult dog to kill a puppy.

All of the dogs were transported to the Richmond County Animal Shelter. It’s unclear how Parker acquired the dogs, or what the purpose of having them was.

Parker is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Sept. 7. She is being held under a $160,000 secured bond.

