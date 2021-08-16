Cancel
Premier League

Kick It Out condemns alleged homophobic chanting by Liverpool fans aimed at Norwich's loanee from Chelsea Billy Gilmour during Premier League opener

By Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlleged homophobic chanting by Liverpool supporters aimed at Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour has been condemned by Kick It Out. The abuse is alleged to have taken place during Liverpool's 3-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. A statement on Twitter from anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said: 'We are...

