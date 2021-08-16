Kick It Out condemns alleged homophobic chanting by Liverpool fans aimed at Norwich's loanee from Chelsea Billy Gilmour during Premier League opener
Alleged homophobic chanting by Liverpool supporters aimed at Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour has been condemned by Kick It Out. The abuse is alleged to have taken place during Liverpool's 3-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. A statement on Twitter from anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said: 'We are...www.chatsports.com
