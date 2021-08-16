Kick It Out condemns alleged homophobic chanting by Liverpool fans aimed at Norwich's loanee from Chelsea Billy Gilmour during Premier League opener

Liverpool will aim to show why they can challenge Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title this season when they open their campaign at Championship winners Norwich City this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a disastrous loss of form last season that ended their hopes of retaining the title but recovered from their slump to finish third in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Norwich vs Liverpool line-ups and build-upVirgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson have all returned following season-ending injuries last campaign, while Ibrahima Konate has arrived from RB Leipzig on a £36m deal....