Listen to Manny Pacquiao: What Legends Are Made Of Below! Read by me, the author!. In boxing there are few and far between that will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns and Sugar Ray Robinson made their legacy off of just that. But in a sport where businessmen have run amok, it’s hard to actually fight fighters that matter. Manny Pacquiao is the exception today. He does not shy away from a fight. He seeks the fight out. He’s a fan favorite and it’s easy to see why: he fights the best fight every time.