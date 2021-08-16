Cancel
Q&A: Design and the Climate Crisis

By Metropolis Editors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 22, 2021, Metropolis’s Editor in Chief Avi Rajagopal hosted a panel called “Earth Day 2021: Design and the Climate Crisis,” which focused on incorporating sustainability into projects and addressing equity, health, and resilience through design. He spoke with Verdical Group’s CEO and Founder Drew Shula, USGBC’s Elizabeth Thompson, and Carnegie Mellon University’s Vivian Loftness to reflect on the opportunities that we have in the building sector in the fight against the climate crisis.

