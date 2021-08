All In! Games Has Announced That Fort Triumph, a Fantasy Turn-Based Tactics Game Is Now Available On Consoles. All In! Games is a video game publisher based in Poland that has been involved in a wide array of games including The Four Kingdoms, Chernobylite and Paradise Lost. They have partnered with Cookiebyte Entertainment to release Fort Triumph, a fantasy-themed turn-based tactics game that first premiered on PC in 2020. The company has announced that Fort Triumph is now available on consoles, namely the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.