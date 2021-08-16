Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kip Moore Teases Collaboration With Ashley McBryde [Picture]

By Will Groff
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kip Moore and Ashley McBryde seem to have a new collaboration in the works. On Thursday (Aug. 12), Moore posted a selfie with McBryde on Instagram, in what appears to be a recording studio or writer's room, telling fans they are "gettin' close" to finishing whatever they're doing:. Moore is...

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Wine#Wild World#Cma Award#This Town Talks Tour#The Agora Theater#The Riviera Theater#Little Big Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
Celebritiescatcountry96.com

Carly Pearce Remembers Awkwardly Meeting Trisha Yearwood for the First Time

Carly Pearce is still flying high off of her induction into the Grand Ole Opry last week. She was welcomed into the Opry family by Trisha Yearwood…. Trisha probably enjoyed the greeting Carly gave her on that night last week as compared to the first time the two met backstage at the Grand Ole Opry a few years ago. Carly says, “On my second performance on the Opry we heard that there was a surprise guest, and we didn’t know who that was. And I’m standing with two of my band members, and we heard a knock on my door. We turned, and it was Garth Brooks. And he goes, ‘Hey, I’m Garth. Can I come in?’ I was like, ‘Yes.’ And then in walks Trisha, and I screamed in her face. And I don’t know if she remembers that, but she probably does. She was probably scared.”
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Fresh Track: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood [POLL]

Heartache lasts longer when you’re still in love. Half of the duet was supposed to be a big secret before the release of the song last Friday. And it was. Until on Thursday when Carrie Underwood tweeted an emoji, suggesting it was her. Speculation was it was going to be...
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Pays Tribute To Late Brother With Tremendous Song

“Time Marches On, there’s a lotta new/music and memories we’d be drinkin’ to/I think about it and I laugh until it hurts/Cuz I can hear you singin’ along to songs you never heard” That’s it. That’s the hook that got me. This is not the first time that Luke Bryan touched my soul with a song about remembering someone. “Drink A Beer” is one of my faves, but that was written by Chris Stapleton. “Songs You Never Heard” was written by Luke (along with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne) and is a direct tribute to his late brother, Chris.
Music995qyk.com

WATCH: Dustin Lynch Brought a 17-Year-Old Girl on Stage to Sing ‘Thinking About You’

Dustin Lynch brought a 17-year-old girl onstage to sing with him at Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin back in June and videos of it have now gone viral. Her name is Hailey James and she sang MacKenzie Porter’s part of the duet “Thinking ‘Bout You”. It all started when Dustin Lynch asked the crowd if anyone wanted to sing a song with him on stage. Hailey was up to the challenge.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Chris Janson’s Tearful ‘Bye Mom’ Is a Song We’ll All Need One Day [Listen]

The space between Chris Janson and the story he tells during "Bye Mom" will allow listeners in for years to come. There's a maturity to this new song that's remarkable. Co-writer Brandon Kinney's mother died, and soon after, he and Janson sat down to write a tribute song that became something bigger. This kind of circle-of-life song is essential to the country music experience (Luke Combs' 2019 hit "Even Though I'm Leaving" tells the same story, about Dad), but it doesn't always work. Often this is because the singer squeezes too hard, something Janson is inclined to do when he writes about his own life.
MusicCincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at County Star Jason Aldean’s Riverbend Tour Stop with Lainey Wilson

Country star Jason Aldean hit the Riverbend Music Center stage on Aug. 12 as part of his "Back in the Saddle" tour. “It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said ahead of his local stop. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”
Musicwfav951.com

Carly Pearce Joins Opry, Announces Release Of New Music

Carly Pearce was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last night (Tuesday, August 3rd) in Nashville. Trisha Yearwood was on hand to do the honors. 2021 has been quite a year for Carly, who tells us that between joining the Opry and winning two ACM awards for her hit “I Hope You're Happy Now” earlier this year, she is truly living her dreams. “I think it’s just 31 years of dreams that I really have had since I was a little girl, coming true. All I ever wanted to do is have a seat at the country music table, and the fact that I am seeing that I have one – and I know that sounds funny because I’ve been doing this for a few years now – but it just feels… ‘Wait a minute, is this real? Is this real?’ And I feel like these two moments are just really, really special to my heart.”
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Jake Owen’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Florida-born country star Jake Owen captured fans' attention with his debut single, "Yee Haw," which was released in 2006. His easygoing personality, mega-watt smile and upbeat songs were easy on the eyes -- and ears -- making Owen's entry into country music pretty seamless. Hit singles such as "Startin' With...
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Jason Aldean’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Country star Jason Aldean has played his fair share of concerts. Since 2005, when he signed with Broken Bow Records, Aldean has been a familiar face in the country music industry. With albums certified triple platinum (My Kinda Party), double platinum (Night Train, Wide Open), and plain-old platinum (Jason Aldean; Relentless; Old Boots, New Dirt and They Don't Know), he's "made it" in the genre, for sure.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

14 Years Ago: Luke Bryan’s Debut Album Is Released

Fourteen years ago today, on Aug. 14, 2007, Luke Bryan released his debut album. I'll Stay Me was released on Capitol Records. After working in a grocery store and on his family's farm, Bryan moved to Nashville and focused on his career. By the time I'll Stay Me was released, Bryan had already found success as a songwriter, having co-written Billy Currington's "Good Directions," which shot straight to the top of the charts in 2006.

Comments / 0

Community Policy