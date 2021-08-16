Cancel
Houston, TX

Le Jardinier, One of Houston’s Hardest-to-Get Reservations, to Add Lunch Service in September

By Jeff Gremillion
houstoncitybook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE OF THE most popular restaurants to launch in Houston in years made a big announcement today: It's expanding from dinner-only and will soon start offering lunch. Le Jardinier, an in-house fine-dining affair at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, has been a hot ticket since it opened a few months ago. And beginning Sept. 3, it will expand to lunch service, making dining at the hot-ticket restaurant a bit more accessible to more people.

