League of Legends patch 11.17 preview is finally here. After the recent release of League of Legends patch 11.16 on Aug 11, Riot’s coming in hot with the patch preview for 11.17. With it, we’ll be seeing a lot of item and champion changes. This will be the last regular game patch for some time, according to Riot Jag the next two patches will be “more pro-focused” as we approach Worlds which is slated to begin on Nov 16. But even with that being the case, with only a glance this new patch will have some pretty heavy implications on the game as it currently stands.