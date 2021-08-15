Elvis Presley Remembered; New Nashville ’71 Collection Slotted For The Fall

Greetings to you all from the residents and staff of Syl-View! We continue to enjoy each day with activities that caters to the well-being of each resident. We had a “grand” time as we celebrated the 101st birthday of Ms. Agnes Tebeau! She was surrounded by her peers; Ms. Cecilia Dyal, Ms. Teresa Godbee, Ms. Ruby Griffin, Ms. Maurice Sharpe, and many others. There was ice cream, cake, and punch for everyone to savor. She was extra spunky as she danced to the music enjoying herself. When her friends asked her what’s her secret to living 101 years, she replied “you got it!” It was a blessing to be amongst such a beautiful personality, especially at her age. Ms. Tebeau never complains and always has something uplifting to say. She gives the sweetest compliments such as “you’re kind of cute,” “you're a smart kid,” or “you have it all together.” She has received several birthday greeting cards and letters from near and far. As she received each envelope she would accept, shrug her shoulders and say, “I must be famous?”