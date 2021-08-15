Bruce Springsteen Taps ‘Wrecking Ball’ Fenway Gig For Bootleg Series

For a moment, let’s forget about the dress. We’ll get back to it. What is with the screen door?. As anyone who has ever lived in a house with a screen door (a bungalow, let’s say, in a summer colony of them) knows, you can’t slam a screen door. No matter how steamed you are, no matter how much force is applied, the door doesn’t have enough weight to do more than tentatively smack back to its at-rest position. It doesn’t matter, though, because this is, despite the present-tense, a memory song. The radio is playing Roy Orbison, “Only the Lonely” assumedly, and the Bruce Springsteen of now – 1975, or 2021 – is remembering Mary on her porch. He has the car running. Come on, Mary, let’s pull out of this town of losers. Blam! So if he says “the screen door slams,” he means shut off, left behind.