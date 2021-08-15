Bruce Springsteen Taps ‘Wrecking Ball’ Fenway Gig For Bootleg Series
Just released is Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's August 15th, 2012 concert at Boston's Fenway Park. The set is the latest release in “The Boss'” growing archive series, and marks the eighth show in the series from the 2012/2013 “Wrecking Ball” tour. The trek, which was the band's first following the 2011 death of Clarence Clemons, featured a five-man horn section, a percussionist, and three additional vocalists.940wfaw.com
