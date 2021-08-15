Cancel
Rock Music

The Eagles' Catalogue Set For Deluxe Audiophile Releases

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles' 1970's studio albums will be reissued via Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MFSL) through its “UltraDisc One-Step” format. Just released is the band's 1972 debut, Eagles, with its 1973 follow-up Desperado, dropping on September 17th, with both sets limited to 7,500 copies. There's been no release date announced for the remainder of the MFSL Eagles releases.

Don Henley
