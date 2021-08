We've entered a new era for Xbox gaming, as you can now stream Xbox One games on your phone, turning your mobile device into an impressive machine capable of playing AAA games. Getting your Xbox catalog up-and-running on your iPhone or Android does require a little more work than dedicated handheld gaming devices. Not too much work, though. Once you know what to do, playing Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and the rest of the best Xbox One and Series X/S games is surprisingly seamless. Here’s what you need to know to get started.