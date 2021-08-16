Kings' Chimezie Metu suspended one game after punching Eugene Omoruyi

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings center Chimezie Metu has been suspended one game in the Las Vegas Summer League after punching Dallas Mavericks rookie Eugene Omoruyi in the head, the NBA announced on Monday.

The situation unfolded in the closing minutes of the contest on Sunday when Metu went up for a layup attempt. He was given a hard foul by Omoruyi and went crashing onto the court. Metu immediately jumped up and launched toward Omoruyi, punching him in the side of the head.

Metu was eventually assessed a technical foul and ejected while Omoruyi was given a flagrant-two foul and ejected. Metu will serve his one-game suspension in the Kings’ summer league finale against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The NBA often takes a hard stance against violence during a game and that certainly applies to summer league. Metu took exception with the foul by Omoruyi, but should not have launched at him and punched him.

Metu finished with seven points and seven rebounds in the 86-70 win while Omoruyi had seven points and five rebounds.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!