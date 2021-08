Like many Miami Dolphins fans, I watched with great interest the first preseason game against the Chicago Bears to see how the team would look after adding new players on offense and defense and watch how our 2nd-year players would fair. In particular, I watched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to see how he would look. Tagovailoa had an up and down rookie season despite having a 6-3 record. Still, after getting benched twice in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, many wondered if the Dolphins made the right choice at quarterback in Tagovailoa.