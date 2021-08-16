Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Is Boycotting Him

Johnny Depp hasn't exactly been focused on his career in the last couple of years as he's been involved in multiple prolonged legal battles that have taken his attention. The one movie he's made most recently is sitting in covid-induced release date hell, and the projects he was going to be working on, like the Fantastic Beasts franchise, have been taken over by other actors. Having said that, it's difficult to argue that Depp hasn't had an impressive career to date, which is likely the ultimate reason why he is being honored at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival with the event's highest award.