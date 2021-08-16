Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Bauer lawyer: Woman made him believe she wanted rougher sex

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for Trevor Bauer told a judge Monday that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the choking and other rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him. Shawn Holley said in opening statements at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that the 27-year-old San Diego woman told Bauer in private Instagram messages that she had "never been more turned on in my life" than when h...

