BOSTON (CBS) – Newbury Street will be closed to traffic for the next three Sundays. Pedestrians will have the street to themselves for Open Newbury Street. The street will be closed to cars and trucks from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue, giving businesses there some extra space to branch out and get creative. The goal is to encourage shoppers to come out and visit local businesses. Newbury Street will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the three Sundays. Open Newbury Street on July 15, 2019. (Photo by Jim Michaud/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) For more information, visit the city’s website.