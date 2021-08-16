Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TABC Threatens to Pull Licenses in TX Over Vax Requirements

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic is once again at the core of a health and societal nightmare would be to grossly oversimplify the situation. In Louisiana, where a statewide mask mandate is in place, we are seeing the same fight we saw last year between businesses that clearly post signs at their entrance that state a face mask must be worn to go inside and some potential patrons who are offended that anyone would try to mask them up!

710keel.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Vax#Senate Bill#Tabc Threatens#Pull Licenses#Nation#Restaurant News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXkeranews.org

Mask Mandates In Austin Will Stand, At Least Temporarily

The Texas Supreme Court denied a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton to undo a Travis County judge's temporary restraining orders that allow local mask mandates. In its ruling Thursday, the court said Paxton did not have a compelling reason to bypass the appeals process and go straight to the high court.
Public HealthPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

States Banning Mask Mandates Could Face Civil Rights Probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using...
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

I live in Texas and I am really angry

(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the...
Texas StatePosted by
Distractify

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announced That He Has COVID-19, but Is He Vaccinated?

As the Delta variant surges across the US, many state and local leaders are putting new restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus. In other parts of the country, though, leaders are working as hard as possible to make sure that the virus continues to spread, in spite of a vaccine that makes it harder to spread and less deadly. Now, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas who is opposed to vaccine and mask mandates, has tested positive for COVID-19 himself.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

As Delta Surge Continues, State Fair of Texas Announces It Won’t Require Masks

Amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the State Fair of Texas has announced that it will not require fairgoers to mask up. On Wednesday, State Fair officials told WFAA that fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear a mask, while those who have not yet received the vaccine will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings. Not even Big Tex, the legendary statue that greets fans as they enter Fair Park will be masked up, despite wearing a mask during 2020 as a show of support for efforts to reduce COVID transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy