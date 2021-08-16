15 Animals You’ll See at the Steele County Fair

Probably 10 years ago now, I remember being at a convention where the speakers were talking about protein shakes, and how many countries around the world are already using crickets as the protein source in their powdered shake mixes. I was sort of horrified by the thought, and I've been looking at the ingredients list on my protein shake powdered mixes ever since. So far, I haven't come across "Crickets" being on the nutrition label. However, that could all be changing soon.