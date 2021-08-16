Cancel
Owatonna, MN

15 Animals You’ll See at the Steele County Fair

By Roy Koenig
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 4 days ago
If you like animals, then the Steele County Free Fair is the place for you. Whether they moo or cackle, whether you can ride them or not, you'll find more species than you can shake a food-on-the-stick at. An extinct group of animals will also featured August 17 through the 22 in Owatonna.

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
Steele County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Owatonna, MN
Government
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
County
Steele County, MN
Steele County, MN
Lifestyle
#County Fairs#Farm Animals
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Hungry For Bugs? BBQ Crickets Being Offered At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

Probably 10 years ago now, I remember being at a convention where the speakers were talking about protein shakes, and how many countries around the world are already using crickets as the protein source in their powdered shake mixes. I was sort of horrified by the thought, and I've been looking at the ingredients list on my protein shake powdered mixes ever since. So far, I haven't come across "Crickets" being on the nutrition label. However, that could all be changing soon.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Extremely Emotional Letter by Minnesota Bakery Will Make You Cry

You've probably noticed that there are some huge staff and supply shortages in Minnesota right now. Multiple restaurants in Rochester have been closing early or not even open several days of the week and have signs posted on their doors. Unfortunately, people are showing their true selves and Minnesota Nice has seemed to fade away a bit and one bakery in our state has had enough.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Does This Southern Minnesota Man Have The Best Mullet In The USA?

It doesn't matter what you call it, it's both a lifestyle and a hairstyle. Ape Drape. Beaver Paddle. Bi - Level. Camero Cut. Buisness in the front, Party in the back. Canadian passport. Coupe Longueuil. El-Camino. Hockey hair. Kentucky waterfall. Minnesota Good-bye. Missouri compromise. Mudflap. Neckwarmer. Ranchero. Shlonc (short + long). Achy-breaky-bad-mistakey. Soccer rocker. Squirrel pelt. Tennessee tophat. Yep-nope.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

MN State Fair Youth Scholarship Winners From Our Area

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation began in 1994. Each year 20 scholarships valued at $1000 are awarded to deserving rural students from Minnesota. Since the scholarship program began more than $500,000 has been awarded to deserving students. The scholarships are base on students "leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community."
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Cheers! Minnesota Will Soon Have a New Local Irish Whiskey

While Minnesota is home to many incredible local craft beers, a new, authentic local Irish whiskey is set to make its debut here soon too. As you might have heard by now, I'm a BIG fan of Minnesota's many local craft breweries. (And if you are too, you don't want to miss Rochester On Tap, the largest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, coming to Mayo Civic Center in October!)
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Two Guys Decided To Rollerblade From Iowa To The Twin Cities This Weekend

This might be a case of don't believe EVERYTHING you read on the internet, but I need to know if this happened. Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna posted this weekend that two dudes from Des Moines Iowa stopped in for a cold one on their way to the Twin Cities. Nothing too out of the ordinary right? Well, apparently these two dudes were rollerblading the entire way...crazy right?
Steele County, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame [Listen]

The 18th Annual Steele County Free Fair Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame Program was held Tuesday afternoon in the Livestock Show Arena on the Steele County Fairgrounds. There were a number of Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie FFA members recognized for their Proficiency awards, State and American FFA Degrees and the Minnesota State FFA Medford Poultry team that will judging at the National FFA Convention in October.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

The Only Unpaved MN State Highway is Right Here in Southeast Minnesota

A little over 30 miles northeast of Rochester, you'll find the only unpaved state highway in Minnesota. And that unpaved stretch is about to get even longer. One of the bonuses of living here in greater Minnesota (or 'outstate' if you're not from around here) is the fact that we don't have to deal with all the trappings that come with living in a major metropolitan area, like the Twin Cities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Late Summer Is Peak Disease-Carrying Season For Minnesota Mosquitoes; Here’s How To Protect Yourself

They're not only annoying, they can be deadly. Mosquitoes are often called "Minnesota's state bird". While their population tends to be more dormant at the start of the season, there's usually a dramatic rise in their numbers towards the back-half of the summer - often overnight. That rise in population combines with a variety of other factors to make the months of July, August, and September the peak season for mosquitoes ability to carry disease, spreading it to humans.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

These Are America’s Best Lake Towns

The state of Minnesota alone is home to more than 10,000 lakes, but each corner of the United States has nationally--and sometimes internationally--renowned lake towns. That a city is known as a lake town can be more significant than its proximity to landlocked bodies of water ideal for recreation. The lakes are often the historical breeding grounds of the nation's first industries, as well as early transportation and shipping hubs. As these lakeside communities grew into the 20th century, they became industrialized and modernized, springing up lively downtowns, diverse shopping districts, big business, new digs for artists and architects, strong primary schools, and top-notch higher education and research facilities.

