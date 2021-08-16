Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Silicon Nanowire Offers Efficient High-Temperature Thermoelectric System

By [email protected]
lbl.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a $2-million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC), Berkeley Lab has developed a cost-effective thermoelectric waste-heat recovery system to reduce electricity-related carbon emissions. Industries such as the glass, cement, power, and steel sectors expel a huge amount of high-temperature waste heat. Converting this waste heat cost effectively to electricity can provide a zero-carbon source of energy.

newscenter.lbl.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Berkeley, CA
Business
Berkeley, CA
Industry
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Energy Technologies#Cec#Stanford#Nature Communications#Berkeley Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Scientists develop new technique for large-scale energy storage

The sale of electric vehicles (EVs) has grown exponentially in the past few years as has the need for renewable energy sources to power them, such as solar and wind. There were nearly 1.8 million registered electric vehicles in the U.S. as of 2020, which is more than three times as many in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
ScienceEurekAlert

Effective temperatures connect equilibrium and nonequilibrium systems

What is temperature? A direct understanding of temperature is the specific number shown in thermometers. A much more scientific definition of temperature is a statistical concept in equilibrium systems. However, what about nonequilibrium systems?. Nonequilibrium systems are characterized by time evolution, so the application of the traditional statistical method is...
Environmentwnypapers.com

National Grid offers safety, energy-saving tips for forecasted high temperatures

The heat is on this week across upstate New York with forecasters calling for a run of high temperatures and humidity in the region. Prolonged temperatures of 90 degrees or higher can lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for the elderly, young children and those with chronic illnesses. We also offer the following energy-efficiency tips:
Energy Industrymitechnews.com

Three Solar Projects To Add 104 Megawatt-Hours To Consumers Energy Grid

SAN DIEGO—Officials at Borrego Solar Systems Inc., a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, announced that AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), an Arlington, Va.-based energy generation and distribution company, had selected Borrego to build three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The agreement represents Borrego’s first foray into the growing Michigan clean...
Chemistryllnl.gov

Researchers focus on how tantalum behaves at high pressure and temperature

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have explored high-pressure behavior of shock-compressed tantalum at the Omega Laser Facility at the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE). The work showed tantalum did not follow the predicted phase changes at high pressure and instead maintained the body-centered cubic (BCC) phase until melt.
Energy Industryairwaysmag.com

Faster, Cheaper Ethanol-to-jet-fuel on the Horizon

MIAMI — A patented process for converting alcohol sourced from renewable/industrial waste gases into jet or diesel fuel is being scaled up at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with the help of partners at Oregon State University and the carbon-recycling experts at LanzaTech. Two key technologies...
Energy IndustryNature.com

High thermoelectric performance enabled by convergence of nested conduction bands in PbBiSe with low thermal conductivity

Thermoelectrics enable waste heat recovery, holding promises in relieving energy and environmental crisis. Lillianite materials have been long-term ignored due to low thermoelectric efficiency. Herein we report the discovery of superior thermoelectric performance in Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites, with a peak figure of merit, zT of 1.35 at 800 K and a high average zT of 0.92 (450–800 K). A unique quality factor is established to predict and evaluate thermoelectric performances. It considers both band nonparabolicity and band gaps, commonly negligible in conventional quality factors. Such appealing performance is attributed to the convergence of effectively nested conduction bands, providing a high number of valley degeneracy, and a low thermal conductivity, stemming from large lattice anharmonicity, low-frequency localized Einstein modes and the coexistence of high-density moiré fringes and nanoscale defects. This work rekindles the vision that Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites are promising candidates for highly efficient thermoelectric energy conversion.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Dispersing a gold layer into nanoparticles by applying a high activation voltage

(Nanowerk News) Carbon dioxide (CO2) electroreduction in solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) is an effective way to combine CO2 conversion and renewable electrical energy storage. It's crucial to improve the catalytic activity cathode for the electroreduction in SOECs since CO2 molecule itself is relatively stable. Gold nanoparticles exhibit high catalytic...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Nine Mile Point to produce hydrogen for self-supply

A containerised Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser is to be installed at Exelon Generation's Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York State as part of a hydrogen production demonstration project. The unit will supply hydrogen for the plant's turbine cooling and chemistry control. Nine Mile Point (Image: Exelon)
Technologyarxiv.org

EPSILON: An Efficient Planning System for Automated Vehicles in Highly Interactive Environments

In this paper, we present an Efficient Planning System for automated vehicles In highLy interactive envirONments (EPSILON). EPSILON is an efficient interaction-aware planning system for automated driving, and is extensively validated in both simulation and real-world dense city traffic. It follows a hierarchical structure with an interactive behavior planning layer and an optimization-based motion planning layer. The behavior planning is formulated from a partially observable Markov decision process (POMDP), but is much more efficient than naively applying a POMDP to the decision-making problem. The key to efficiency is guided branching in both the action space and observation space, which decomposes the original problem into a limited number of closed-loop policy evaluations. Moreover, we introduce a new driver model with a safety mechanism to overcome the risk induced by the potential imperfectness of prior knowledge. For motion planning, we employ a spatio-temporal semantic corridor (SSC) to model the constraints posed by complex driving environments in a unified way. Based on the SSC, a safe and smooth trajectory is optimized, complying with the decision provided by the behavior planner. We validate our planning system in both simulations and real-world dense traffic, and the experimental results show that our EPSILON achieves human-like driving behaviors in highly interactive traffic flow smoothly and safely without being over-conservative compared to the existing planning methods.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

EKWB Reveals Second-Generation Thermoelectric Water Block

As noted by TechPowerUp, EK has released its second-generation QuantumX Delta TEC cooling water block, designed to work in conjunction with Intel's Cryo Cooling Technology. The new block is called the QuantumX Delta TEC EVO and brings improvements over the original QuantumX delta block, giving sub-ambient CPU coolers more cooling power and efficiency.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Heavily enriched: An energy-efficient way of enriching hydrogen isotopes in silicon

(Nanowerk News) The discovery of isotopes in the early 20th century marked a key moment in the history of physics and led to a much more refined understanding of the atomic nucleus. Isotopes are ‘versions’ of a given element of the periodic table that bear the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, and therefore vary in mass.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Next generation electronics: Expanding the possibilities with silver nanowires

(Nanowerk News) Today’s nanoscale technologies are sophisticated enough to be applied in an endless number of useful devices, from sensors in touch screen devices and household appliances to wearable biosensors that can monitor chemical levels in our blood, muscle movement, breathing and pulse rate. In addition, there are technologies for precision devices such as high-resolution scanning probe microscopes which enable one to visualize surfaces not only at the atomic level, but even the individual atoms themselves.
BusinessPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Johnson Controls, Apollo Global join to promote energy efficient, sustainability offerings

Johnson Controls International formed what it calls a strategic partnership with private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. that promises no upfront costs for projects at customers’ buildings to reduce energy costs, improve energy reliability and cut customers’ carbon footprints. The new venture combines the products, technology and operating expertise...
Electronicsfoodlogistics.com

Emerson Offers New Temperature Logging Solution

Emerson has launched the new GO USB Logger suite of products. The programmable and reusable data loggers collect time, temperature and humidity data from perishable products in-transit. Vital information can then be downloaded and viewed when a product reaches its destination, ensuring the freshest and safest products. GO USB loggers...
Physicsarxiv.org

On the Electron Pairing Mechanism of Copper-Oxide High Temperature Superconductivity

S.M. O'Mahony, Wangping Ren, Weijiong Chen, Yi Xue Chong, Xiaolong Liu, H. Eisaki, S. Uchida, M.H. Hamidian, J.C. Seamus Davis. The elementary CuO2 plane sustaining cuprate high-temperature superconductivity occurs typically at the base of a periodic array of edge-sharing CuO5 pyramids (Fig 1a). Virtual transitions of electrons between adjacent planar Cu and O atoms, occurring at a rate $t/{\hbar}$ and across the charge-transfer energy gap E, generate 'superexchange' spin-spin interactions of energy $J\approx4t^4/E^3$ in an antiferromagnetic correlated-insulator state1. Hole doping the CuO2 plane disrupts this magnetic order while perhaps retaining superexchange interactions, thus motivating a hypothesis of spin-singlet electron-pair formation at energy scale J as the mechanism of high-temperature superconductivity. Although the response of the superconductor's electron-pair wavefunction $\Psi\equiv.

Comments / 0

Community Policy